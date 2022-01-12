A Day After SP Maurya, BJP Minister Dara Singh Chauhan Resigns From UP Cabinet

While Maurya had cited the BJP government's negligence of certain sections of the society as the reason behind his departure, Chauhan has reiterated the same sentiment in his resignation letter.

"I have worked with complete dedication as the forest and wildlife minister in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Cabinet. However, the government's attitude towards the backward and deprived sections, Dalits, farmers, and unemployed youth, and the messing with the quota for backward sections and Dalits, has hurt me and therefore I render my resignation," Chauhan wrote.