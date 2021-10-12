BJP Holds Key Meet, Develops 100-Day Strategy for 2022 Uttar Pradesh Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, 11 October, held a key meeting in Delhi to discuss the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Image used for representational purposes.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, 11 October, held a key meeting in Delhi to discuss the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, and devised a 100-day game plan for pre-poll campaigning.
In addition to BJP chief JP Nadda, party general secretary BL Santhosh, Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, BJP Uttar Pradesh chief Swantantra Dev Singh, and state election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan were in attendance at the meeting, as per a report by news agency ANI.
"Every morcha will be given a set number of days to complete its programmes and meetings Assembly wise. Each morcha has to touch every Assembly constituency," a senior party leader told ANI.
The BJP has also compiled a list of the welfare schemes instated by the government, that will be conveyed to the state's voting population, The Hindustan Times reported.
According to the daily, the party leaders also deliberated upon the allies they wish to work with in the election.
Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, likely to be held during February-March 2022, will see parties contesting for 403 Assembly constituencies. The BJP, which presently holds a majority in the state, had won the 2017 polls with an overwhelming mandate of 312 seats.
(With inputs from The Hindustan Times and ANI)
