BJP Chief JP Nadda To Visit Ayodhya Today; First Time Since Janmabhoomi Verdict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left), BJP chief JP Nadda (right).
For the first time since the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict of 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, 15 December.
Tripura CM Biplab Deb, Bihar Deputy CM Renu Devi, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu and Manipur CM N Biren Singh have arrived in Ayodhya. Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar have also reached the city.
The Supreme Court had delivered its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case on 9 November 2019, giving ownership of the 2.77 acre of disputed land in Ayodhya to the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, while simultaneously ordering that five acres of land be provided to the Sunni Waqf Board for building of a mosque.
On 5 August 2020, the day Article 370 had been abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Ram temple in Ayodhya.
As per district officials, Nadda and other CMs are scheduled to reach Ayodhya by 11 am, news agency ANI reported.
The BJP chief and other leaders are then expected to visit the Hanumangarhi temple at around 2 pm, followed by a visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.
Nadda’s visit comes ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh in early 2022.
(With inputs from ANI)