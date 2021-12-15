BJP Chief JP Nadda To Visit Ayodhya Today; First Time Since Janmabhoomi Verdict

Tripura CM Biplab Deb, Bihar Deputy CM Renu Devi, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu and Manipur CM N Biren Singh have arrived in Ayodhya. Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar have also reached the city.

The Supreme Court had delivered its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case on 9 November 2019, giving ownership of the 2.77 acre of disputed land in Ayodhya to the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, while simultaneously ordering that five acres of land be provided to the Sunni Waqf Board for building of a mosque.