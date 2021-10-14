Amit Shah, Senior BJP Leaders Hold Key Meet to Discuss Upcoming State Elections

The meeting, held at the BJP's former office at Delhi's Ashoka road, was attended by BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh, National General Secretary Arun Singh, and Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal, in addition to Shah, as per an India Today report.

The leaders reportedly deliberated upon the party's strategy for the upcoming state Assembly polls.

The meeting comes close on the heels of another party meeting that had been held on Monday, 11 October, to discuss the approaching Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, which are crucial for the party to retain its power at the Centre.