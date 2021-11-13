'Love Hindi More Than Gujarati': Amit Shah in Varanasi, Ahead of UP Polls

Shah arrived in Uttar Pradesh on Friday and chaired a meeting with multiple party leaders in Varanasi to brainstorm election strategies.

The Indian Express quoted a party leader who attended Friday’s meeting as claiming that Shah told the gathering that even if the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) come together, they would not be able to defeat the BJP. A party leader also told the daily that they “have been asked to register 100 new members at each booth, and connect with first-time voters as well.”



BJP state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh reportedly stated that the home minister asked the attendees of the meeting to pledge that “booth jeeta, toh UP jeeta (if the booth is won, UP is won)”.

After having recently set a target of over 300 seats in the 2022 UP Assembly polls, Shah is on a two-day visit to the state. He landed in Varanasi on Friday evening, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.