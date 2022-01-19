Akhilesh Yadav To Contest UP Polls, Seat To Be Decided: Samajwadi Party Sources

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/AkhileshYadav)
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav will contest in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, party sources confirmed to The Quint on Wednesday, 19 January.
Akhilesh Yadav, who served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2012-2017, is the youngest person to have held the office. This is the first time that he will be contesting the polls.
The party is still considering if Yadav will contest the polls from Azamgarh, his present Lok Sabha constituency, sources told The Quint.
In November, Akhilesh Yadav was quoted as saying by PTI that he would not be contesting the UP polls. However, soon after the statement was made, SP spokespersons rushed to clarify that a final decision will be taken in the matter by the party.
As the crucial elections approach, the Samajwadi Party has emerged as the most significant competitor of the ruling BJP in the state. As many as 11 leaders, including three ministers, from the saffron party have defected to the SP in the past few days.
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which will take place in seven phases beginning 10 February, will see parties contesting for 403 Assembly constituencies.
The BJP, which presently holds a majority in the state, had won the 2017 polls with a large mandate of 312 seats. The Samajwadi Party had come second with 47 seats.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)