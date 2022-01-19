Akhilesh Yadav To Contest UP Polls, Seat To Be Decided: Samajwadi Party Sources

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav will contest in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, party sources confirmed to The Quint on Wednesday, 19 January.

Akhilesh Yadav, who served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2012-2017, is the youngest person to have held the office. This is the first time that he will be contesting the polls.

The party is still considering if Yadav will contest the polls from Azamgarh, his present Lok Sabha constituency, sources told The Quint.

In November, Akhilesh Yadav was quoted as saying by PTI that he would not be contesting the UP polls. However, soon after the statement was made, SP spokespersons rushed to clarify that a final decision will be taken in the matter by the party.