UP Elections: Data Shows Why Akhilesh Yadav's Fans & Critics May Both Be Wrong

We spoke of historical precedents earlier and how they give an indication of how difficult the task is for SP.

However, the party is more or less certain to break a few past precedents.

Since 1996, no two parties have crossed 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh. The number two party has consistently been below 100 seats in the last 25 years.

Pre-poll surveys suggest that the BJP and SP will be above 100 seats this time.

In its 30 year history, the SP has never crossed 30 percent of the vote share in Uttar Pradesh, even when it came to power in 1993, 2003 and 2012. Surveys again indicate that this may change.

At a time when the BJP has been steamrolling the Opposition parts of the Hindi heartland, this is no small achievement.

What's also significant is the political situation in which the SP has managed to pushback against the BJP.

Throughout the campaign, the BJP and some elements of the media have tried to draw Akhilesh Yadav into a debate over Ram Mandir and Hindutva but he has deftly managed to side-step these landmines.

To Yadav's credit, at least in his speeches and interviews, he has managed to keep the focus on his main campaign plank: jobs and the economy.

But beyond his own speeches, it is not clear how much Yadav has been able to shape the entire campaign narrative. The SP did get a bit handicapped due to a late campaign.

A drawback that the SP seems to be facing on the ground is that while many voters are upset with the BJP due to the lack of jobs, losses during the COVID-19 lockdown, the stray cattle menace and price rise, but not all are convinced that the SP represents the solution to these problems.

Some say it may have done better had if the SP had become active soon after the COVID-19 second wave that ravaged UP.

While a section of voters do acknowledge that Akhilesh Yadav may be a better option from the jobs point of view, another section accuses SP rule of being associated with poor law and order.

Not all may buy this belief but it has no doubt played a role in constraining the kind of surge that the SP needed to win this election.

Amidst these obstacles, if SP rises from 47 seats to 140 or so, it would still mean that the party has tripled its seat share and if it crosses 30 percent votes, it would have secured its highest ever vote share.

This is no small achievement for the party. But a majority is a much tougher ask. It's not impossible, but the tough odds need to be acknowledged.