Akhilesh Claims Chopper Halted in Delhi, Calls It ‘BJP’s Desperate Conspiracy’

Just days ahead of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday, 28 January, claimed that he was not being allowed to fly from Delhi to UP's Muzaffarnagar.

He said in a tweet in Hindi, "My helicopter is still stopped in Delhi without giving any reason and is not being allowed to go to Muzaffarnagar. While a top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has just flown from here. This is a desperate conspiracy of the losing BJP. People are understanding everything… [sic]"