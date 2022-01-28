Akhilesh Claims Chopper Halted in Delhi, Calls It ‘BJP’s Desperate Conspiracy’

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Just days ahead of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday, 28 January, claimed that he was not being allowed to fly from Delhi to UP's Muzaffarnagar.
He said in a tweet in Hindi, "My helicopter is still stopped in Delhi without giving any reason and is not being allowed to go to Muzaffarnagar. While a top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has just flown from here. This is a desperate conspiracy of the losing BJP. People are understanding everything… [sic]"
Within an hour of posting the tweet, Yadav further tweeted, "The abuse of power is a sign of the losing people…This day will also be recorded in the history of the samajwadi struggle! [sic]"
He added, "We are going to take a historic flight of victory…"
The first phase of voting in the 2022 state Assembly elections is set to begin on 10 February. It will end on 7 March, with the seventh and last phase of the polling. The counting of votes will be done on 10 March.
The SP chief will be contesting in the upcoming elections from the Karhal seat in Mainpuri district.
