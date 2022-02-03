Asaduddin Owaisi Exclusive: Secular Parties Don't Even Utter the Word 'Muslim'

The AIMIM is participating in the Uttar Pradesh polls to fight for the Muslim community's dignity, the party's chief Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Speaking to The Quint in an exclusive interview, Owaisi explained his decision to throw his party's hat in the UP polls.

"Yes, there is a cloud of intolerance in the country. But if there is a tornado in your house, will someone else will come and save you? You have to save yourself, you have to build your own leadership," he said.

Countering allegations of being BJP's B-team, which some times come from within the Muslim community, Owaisi said the BJP isn't winning because of him.

"We didn't fight the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from UP, then how did BJP win? BJP won in 2014 and 2017 too. So Muslims need to understand that BJP isn't winning because of them. BJP is winning because of the majority community's votes," he said.