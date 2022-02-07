How a Hindu Woman's Death Became a Pretext for Attacking Muslims in Agra

The day, 12 November 2021, a Friday, had been a busy one for Beg, as they usually are at their shop that has been around for 22 years now.

Known for a vibrant mix of mithai shops, affordable clothes, and street food; hustle-bustle is common at the market.

“But I realised this is more than the normal commotion that we are used to,” Beg said. He left the counter and stepped just at the entrance of the shop and tilted his head to the left, the direction from which he heard the noise coming; only to realise that it wasn’t some ordinary ruckus, but a mob—one that was charging towards his shop.

Before Beg could make sense of what was happening, the mob leapt at his shop’s doorstep, began hurling abuses, pulling down its mannequins, wrecking the property and ravaging whatever it laid its eyes on, before slapping him and moving on to the rest of the market.

All of this happened in front of Beg’s eyes, but the teenager’s primary concern was that the mob shouldn’t barge inside the shop, as his family lived on the floor right above it.

A flustered Beg later called his uncle, Shahid, who tried to probe why the shop was suddenly subjected to violence. It turned out that earlier that day, in the colony just behind their shop, a 26-year-old woman had died by suicide.

“I couldn’t understand what that would possibly have to do with us,” Shahid said.