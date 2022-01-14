After Assembly at Samajwadi Party Office, FIR Against 2,500 for COVID Violations

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday, 14 January, lodged a case against 2,000-2,500 Samajawadi Party activists for gathering at the party's office in violation of the COVID-19 norms.
(Photo: PTI)
The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Gautam Palli police station in Lucknow, according to the directives of the Election Commission (EC) on COVID-19-related norms, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.
As per the report, the case has been filed under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 188 (violation of instructions), 269 (spreading infection of disease), 270 (endangering the life of others by spreading infection), and 341 (wrongful restraint of a person), and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.
It has also been said in the complaint that through loudspeakers, the SP’s workers were asked to clear the crowd and to remove vehicles but there was no effect.
“Action as per law is being taken,” Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash told PTI.
The EC had banned public rallies, roadshows, and corner meetings till 15 January in the five poll-bound states, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 outbreak.
