BJP Scripts Historic Win in UP, SP Tally Goes Up, While BSP Tanks

The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is set to script a historic win in Uttar Pradesh (UP) by becoming the only party to come back to power second time in a row in the state in over three decades.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 5.38 pm, the BJP was leading in 210 seats and winning in 39, taking the total up to 249 of the total 403 seats, while the main challenger, the Samajwadi Party (SP) was leading 113 seats and winning in five, taking the total up to 118.

Despite putting up a strong fight by forming half a dozen alliances, including one in eastern UP with Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and in western UP with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), the SP seems to have not created the kind of impact it had envisaged.