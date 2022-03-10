BJP Scripts Historic Win in UP, SP Tally Goes Up, While BSP Tanks

BJP's vote share as per ECI is 41.7 per cent, SP is at 32.1 per cent
Credit: Chetan Bhakuni
The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is set to script a historic win in Uttar Pradesh (UP) by becoming the only party to come back to power second time in a row in the state in over three decades.
As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 5.38 pm, the BJP was leading in 210 seats and winning in 39, taking the total up to 249 of the total 403 seats, while the main challenger, the Samajwadi Party (SP) was leading 113 seats and winning in five, taking the total up to 118.
Despite putting up a strong fight by forming half a dozen alliances, including one in eastern UP with Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and in western UP with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), the SP seems to have not created the kind of impact it had envisaged.
BSP Decimated in UP
The real slump in performance, however, has been shown by Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with a significant drop in vote share percentage this assembly election. In 2017, the BSP had a vote share of more than 22 percent. In 2022, the BSP vote share as per the ECI at 2.30 pm is a little over 12 per cent – leaving the party and its leader, Mayawati, much to introspect about.
In 2016-17, she lost several OBC leaders to the BJP, and recently, the party was emptied out further as many flocked to the SP. As per ECI, the BSP was leading on only one seat – Rasara in Ballia district.
Meanwhile, the incumbent deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is fighting the election from Sirathu, is neck and neck with SP's Dr Pallavi Patel, who is the sister of Anupriya Ptel, a BJP ally. Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit the BJP to join the SP and whose move created quite the stir in backward caste politics, is losing to the BJP candidate by a big margin from Fazilnagar.
In Bundelkhand region – dominated by non-Yadav OBCs -- all 19 seats have gone to the BJP, barring one, which too has gone to its ally, Apna Dal (S).
Election results, so far, indicate that the Opposition has not been successful in converting issues such as unemployment, inflation, farmers' protest and the stray cattle menace, into votes. The BJP has retained power through its strategy of welfare schemes, communal politics, the Hindutva push, and its COVID-19 handling publicity campaign.
