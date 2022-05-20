'Witch-Hunt': Zilingo CEO Ankiti Bose on Being Fired Amid Irregularities Probe

Ankiti Bose.
(Photo: Instagram/Ankiti Bose)
Singapore-based fashion startup Zilingo fired its Indian-origin chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder Ankiti Bose on Friday, 20 May, due to alleged financial irregularities. Bose, in a statement, said that she was informed that she had been terminated from employment due to "insubordination", and called the situation a "witch hunt".
"I have been suspended for the last 51 days based on an anonymous whistle-blower complaint, and today I am informed that my employment has been terminated inter alia on grounds of 'insubordination'," Bose said in a post on Twitter.
Bose was suspended from the Singapore-based company on 31 March due to alleged discrepancies in the company's accounts.
Reacting to her suspension, Bose said, "I was suspended on the basis that the company had instructed investigators to investigate the complaint. I have neither seen the reports and not been given sufficient time to produce any documents requested by them."
After Bose was suspended, Zilingo said that she had brought certain harassment-related issues to their attention.
"On 11 April, after her suspension on 31 March, Ankiti Bose brought to the board’s attention, for the first time, certain harassment-related issues pertaining to past time periods, which did not include any harassment complaints against investors or their nominees," Zilingo's statement added.
(With inputs from PTI.)
