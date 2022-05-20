'Witch-Hunt': Zilingo CEO Ankiti Bose on Being Fired Amid Irregularities Probe

Singapore-based fashion startup Zilingo fired its Indian-origin chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder Ankiti Bose on Friday, 20 May, due to alleged financial irregularities. Bose, in a statement, said that she was informed that she had been terminated from employment due to "insubordination", and called the situation a "witch hunt".

"I have been suspended for the last 51 days based on an anonymous whistle-blower complaint, and today I am informed that my employment has been terminated inter alia on grounds of 'insubordination'," Bose said in a post on Twitter.