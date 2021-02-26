Meet Prisha Hedau, Youngest Author of A Book on the Pandemic

Prisha was recently awarded the Kentucky Association for Gifted Education excellence award for being a distinguished student.

Her teacher, Mrs Kristi Hayes, speaks highly of her. “Prisha excels in academics, is talented and also exhibits leadership qualities,” she said, on conferring the award.

The fifth grader from Kentucky, USA is also a dance enthusiast. Her YouTube channel has a list of videos of her dancing to various tracks from Bollywood. “Dancing is a huge part of me,” she says, adding that her favourite forms of dance are classical and hip hop.

Keeping herself busy with online school, dancing, maths and chess, she says she doesn’t mind being indoors in the wake of the pandemic.

What’s more, she is encouraging everyone around her to be optimistic. “I know there could be a lot of negative things in a pandemic but you can take positive things out of it, so just look at it – remember that it's not just you there. The whole world is doing this. And one day it's gonna be normal life. So yeah, don't worry about it.”