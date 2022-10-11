'Happy Boy, Loved by All': Indian-Origin Teen Stabbed to Death in Israel

Yoel Lehingahel, an 18-year-old Indian-origin teenager, was loved by all his friends and never got into fights with anybody, said Shlomo, a social worker who had worked with him during his absorption process in Israel.

Lehingahel, who belonged to the Jewish community in the northeast Indian state of Mizoram, had immigrated to Israel with his family less than a year ago. Shlomo recalled that Lehingahel had "acclimatised amazingly" after moving to the country and was getting along well with everybody.