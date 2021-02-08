‘Worldwide Issue’: Maker of the Super Bowl Ad on Farmers’ Protest

Raj: My purpose was to create awareness and educate non-brown Americans, because Indians here already know the issue. Why this is so important in my opinion, is that I believe in education and awareness. This message does not answer all questions or give out all the details, but makes Americans aware of the problems, which they can go on and learn about. There was a great caravan protest recently across the Bay bridge in San Francisco Bay Area, which is great, car rallies are nice, but how will everyone know what the issues are? We have to invite our white friends, Asian friends and Black friends to come and learn. Third generation Indians here don’t really know the details, because they grew up here and they don’t really care.

