Over 1,000 Women Turn Up in Sarees for Royal Ascot’s Ladies Day, Make History

The sarees featured a variety of themes.
(Photo: Twitter)
More than a thousand women, largely doctors and bankers, wore traditional sarees to Britain's most prestigious Royal Ascot race meeting on Thursday, 16 June.
The Queen, who recently celebrated her platinum jubilee, frequently visits this occasion. The saree-clad women, many of Indian origin, showcased India's culture on a worldwide fashion platform.
The initiative started by Dr Dipti Jain aimed to draw attention to the plight of Indian weavers, especially in the aftermath of the COVID outbreak.
Jain wore a saree with Big Ben, the London and Kolkata skylines, the Union Jack, and the Tower of London imprinted on it. The saree was hand-embroidered by an artisan from West Bengal, named Rupa Khatun.
“I am so happy that I am getting recognised. As of now, I just give my sarees to the middleman who sells it to the market. No one gives us any recognition. I am really proud of this saree. It has received such massive appreciation," Khatun told The Times of India.
Royal Ascot, the famous race meeting in the United Kingdom, attracts many of the world's best racehorses to compete for millions of pounds in prize money. Each year, eighteen group races are held and transmitted to audiences in nearly 200 countries across the world.
Royal Ascot has been held every year since its inception in 1711 by Queen Anne. It has 11 monarchs as patrons and is essentially a Royal summer get-together.
At an event which sees the best of fashion, the diversity of Indian states was on full display.
(With inputs from The Times of India)
