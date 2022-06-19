Over 1,000 Women Turn Up in Sarees for Royal Ascot’s Ladies Day, Make History

More than a thousand women, largely doctors and bankers, wore traditional sarees to Britain's most prestigious Royal Ascot race meeting on Thursday, 16 June.

The Queen, who recently celebrated her platinum jubilee, frequently visits this occasion. The saree-clad women, many of Indian origin, showcased India's culture on a worldwide fashion platform.

The initiative started by Dr Dipti Jain aimed to draw attention to the plight of Indian weavers, especially in the aftermath of the COVID outbreak.