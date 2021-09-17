What NRIs Think of Canada's Flight Ban From India & How It Will Affect Voting

As Canada goes to polls on Monday, 20 September, some Indian Canadians are finding themselves in a fix. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the North American nation has had a continued suspension of flights from India, affecting those Indians who wanted to travel back to Canada to cast their votes.

Extension of the Flight Ban

The flight ban was initiated after the destruction caused by the second wave in India, bringing international travel to a halt. However, once things began easing up, most countries lifted the ban. But unlike the US, Canada extended the suspension of flights, which was originally supposed to end on 21 August, for another month.

The ban implies that persons travelling to the North American country have to first travel to a third country where they have to get a COVID test done. If it is found negative, they can then board the flight to Canada.

Travelling via other countries and staying there to obtain a negative PCR report increases costs of travel and also causes stress.

Although cases in India have been declining, the ban has continued and is presently in effect till 21 September. This extension of the ban has "caused concern and anxiety" among the nationals of the two countries seeking to travel between them, India's high commission in Ottawa noted in a communication sent to Global Affairs Canada. Nearly 2,00,000 students are now inconvenienced as they plan to start their higher education in the North American country.