Wife & Kids Inside, 250 Feet Fall: Indian-Origin US Man Drives Tesla off Cliff

However in a shocking revelation, authorities revealed later that the drop was not an accident but an “intentional act."

"CHP investigators worked throughout the night interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence from the scene. Based on the evidence collected, investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act," the CHP said.

The Tesla flipped multiple times before it landed on its wheels and wedged itself against the cliff, just a few meters from the raging waters, Coastside Fire Protection District battalion chief Brian Pottenger said.