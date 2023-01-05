Wife & Kids Inside, 250 Feet Fall: Indian-Origin US Man Drives Tesla off Cliff

Pasadena's Dharmesh Patel was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse after the "intentional act."
(Photo: Pranay Dutta Roy/The Quint)
A 41-year-old Indian-origin man was arrested in the United States after he intentionally drove his Tesla off a cliff while his wife and two children were inside.
Dharmesh Patel, his wife, and children survived the massive crash. The occupants had non-fatal injuries as they were rescued from the mangled, white Tesla by emergency responders at Devil's Slide.
Investigators received reports that a vehicle had driven off the Devil’s Side, a steep, rocky and winding coastal road south of San Francisco.
However in a shocking revelation, authorities revealed later that the drop was not an accident but an “intentional act."
"CHP investigators worked throughout the night interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence from the scene. Based on the evidence collected, investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act," the CHP said.
The Tesla flipped multiple times before it landed on its wheels and wedged itself against the cliff, just a few meters from the raging waters, Coastside Fire Protection District battalion chief Brian Pottenger said.
Emergency teams from the fire department, the CHP, US Coast Guard and San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash. Using an H30 rescue helicopter, rescue specialists repelled down to the crash site after several hours, where they found the family conscious and alert inside the car.
Responders noted that the two children were suffering from musco-skeletal injuries and were pulled out of the back window. They were subsequently repelled back inside the chopper with a winch.
Pottenger added, in a video statement on Twitter, “We go there all the time for cars over the cliff and they never live. This was an absolute miracle.”
The initial investigation found that the vehicle was not operating in autopilot or full self driving mode when the crash occurred, an Associated Press report said.
The California Highway Patrol further said that there has been “no determination to what driving mode the Tesla was in.”
Moreover, while the make and model of the Tesla has not been officially released, a Tesla owner’s website identified the vehicle as a Model Y sedan.
Patel is listed as a radiologist at Mission Hills’ Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Pasadena. He was in the car with his wife, Neha, and their two children – a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy.
Dharmesh, Neha, and their two children — a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy.
“We are extremely grateful there were no serious injuries. We will not respond further, as this incident is under investigation,” it told ABC7.
The Indian-origin family’s neighbours were shocked to hear about the crash and arrest, and spoke highly of the family. A neighbour also mentioned that the family was visiting their parents on holiday when the crash occurred.
Sarah Walker told KABC, “They’re like ideal neighbours. It seemed like they had a great holiday, they went to go see both parents. It just seemed very happy and great.”
An online profile of Patel stated that he graduated from the Wayne State University: School of Medicine in Michigan and has been a practicing medico for over a decade.
The crash on Monday had led to severe speculation that Tesla’s self-driving mode may have played a role in the crash.
On Twitter, Drive Tesla CA said that the two children remained “unharmed” in the crash, and added, “If you want to keep your family safe, buy a Tesla.”
Several users on Twitter further expressed shock over the incident and said that the family’s survival was miraculous. Users also highlighted the Tesla’s build quality, that apparently helped the family survive the potentially fatal crash.
One netizen wrote:
Meanwhile, another said, “Those Tesla cars are really well built. First responders said they never recovered live people from this crash site”.
Another user, tagging Elon Musk, wrote, “The fact that they all survived is a testament to how wonderfully safe and well built Tesla cars are… A man injured himself and three others, including two children, after driving his Tesla off a cliff in California on Monday. Absolutely amazing!”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)