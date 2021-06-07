The Extraordinary Success of Indian Americans At The Spelling Bee

In an article for the BBC, Chakravorty wrote, “The parents of these high-achieving youngsters are highly educated and value education. There are suggestions that they are particularly adept at rote learning and memorisation. They work in clusters and use ethnic and family networks to dominate a few professions. These properties are strikingly similar to what works for their children in the spelling and geography bees.”

Sam Rega, filmmaker and the mind behind the documentary ‘Breaking the Bee’, told CBS news, that there is a community element in these competitions, pointing out that Indian-American kids meet friends after seeing them again and again at North South Foundation events and other spelling competitions over the years. The community has even set up tutoring centres, software and study materials for young spellers, especially in Texas, where many champion spellers including this 2019’s top three finishers are based.