Who Is Shailesh Vara, the Indian Origin-MP Appointed Northern Ireland Secretary?

Vara was born in 1960 in Uganda to Gujarati immigrants. His family moved to Britain when he was four years old.

An alumnus of Aylesbury Grammar School and Brunel University, Vara became a solicitor and worked in the West End of London and Hong Kong. He is married and has two children.

Vara became involved in British politics during the 1980s. He worked in several posts of the Conservative Party over the years, and even became its vice-chair. Vara was elected as an MP in the House of Commons from North West Cambridgeshire in 2005 after two failed attempts in 1997 and 2001.

He won the election from the same seat in 2010, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

During his political tenure, he has served as a Minister for Northern Ireland, a Minister for Justice, a Minister in the Department for Work and Pensions, and as a Government Whip.