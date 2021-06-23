Lawyer Kiran Ahuja to Head US Office of Personnel Management

Born in India and raised in the USA, Kiran Ahuja, is the CEO of philanthrophy Northwest, a non-profit based in Seattle that works across six states. She comes from a family of immigrants and has moved to the US when she was two years of age.

Ahuja's father was a Psychiatrist who worked at the Southern rural hospitals and also set up a clinic in Georgia for the under served communities. It was with her mother working in the flea market and the experiences there she first realised the discrimination she could face because of her skin colour.