White House Announces Appointment of Three Indian Americans as Fellows

Joy Basu from Naperville has been appointed to the White House Gender Policy Council. She currently serves as a trustee for the Heifer International Foundation and is a member at the Council of Foreign relations.

According to a White House release, she has worked before as a senior advisor to innovate business seeking authentic, impact integrated growth. She has worked with the TGP growth as a chief of staff and was instrumental in building the Rise Fund prior to which she was a consultant at McKinsey and Company.

She has worked in areas of food and agriculture and also served as a project manager at the World Economic Forum's New Vision for Agriculture.