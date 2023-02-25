What Rishi Sunak Can Learn From Dadabhai Naoroji’s Brand of Capitalism

In doing so, he offered his own kind of liberalism which was constituted within “labour rights, economic republicanism, and social interdependence maintained by freely contracting workers.”

Naoroji was anti-racist and anti-imperialist of global prominence.

The Grand Old Man of India, who was proud of his Zoroastrian religion and the principles enshrined in it, took the oath on his religious book, the Khordeh Avesta, and not the Bible. Nearly 125 years later, Rishi Sunak took his oath with his hand on Gita when he was elected to the House of Commons.