Watch: Diwali Celebrations at US VP Kamala Harris’ Washington Residence

US VP Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff hosted guests at official residence for Diwali celebrations
Twitter/YMohiudin
US Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday, 21 October, opened her official residence in Washington DC for scores of Indian Americans to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights.
The official residence of the vice president at Naval Observatory was colourfully decorated with lights and earthen lamps as Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff hosted guests that included who's who of Indian American community in the US capital.
Harris, who lit sparklers with the guests in celebration, said Diwali is a universal concept that transcends cultures. "It is about being inspired by the relevance of light over darkness, and shedding light in moments of darkness," Harris said in the presence of guests.
“In the last few years, we have experienced a lot that has been about powerful forces trying to divide, trying to focus on what they would suggest are dissimilarities when we all know that the vast majority of us have so much more in common than what separates us,” Harris said.
“And in these moments where we all have a keen awareness of the unfairness and the injustice of it all, let us be guided by our knowledge that it is not new, that there will be moments like this, but that we have the power to make a difference and to elevate any moment in a way that we feel and can see the future and the possibility and all that is bright that the world allows when we have the ability to believe in it,” Harris further said.
With increasing influence of the Indian American community in the corridors of power in the US, Diwali has lately become a massive political event, with political leaders from both Democratic and Republican Party hosting various events.
Besides, Diwali parties are being organised at several state capitals and governor houses by politicians of both Democratic and Republican affiliation.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)