'Want My Son Back': Singapore Hangs Indian-Origin Man Despite Mother's Plea

"This a last-minute application, brought just two days before the scheduled execution, and is the seventh application (not including appeals) brought by Nagaenthran after his appeal against conviction was dismissed by the Court of Appeal in 2011 more than 10 years ago," Singapore's Attorney General's Chambers said today, as reported by PTI.

There were also international pleas, including from activists in the United Nations, to spare Dharmalingam, who was hanged at Changi Prison.

A UK Foreign Office spokesperson was quoted by Financial Times as saying: “It is the longstanding policy of the UK government to oppose the death penalty. The UK government has raised concerns with the government of Singapore about the resumption of executions, including the case of Mr Nagaenthran.”