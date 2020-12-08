Dr Vivek Murthy to Return as US Surgeon General Under Biden

On Monday, 7 December, United States President-Elect Joe Biden officially unveiled his health team with a primary focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, as cases soared across the US.

Among the announcements, it was made clear that Indian American physician, Dr Vivek Murthy would return to his role as surgeon general under President-Elect Biden. Previously appointed by the Obama Administration, Murthy was asked to step down by the Trump administration as it put its own leadership in place.

Under Obama, Murthy worked as "America's Doctor". He helped lead the United States' response to a range of health challenges, including the Ebola and Zika viruses, the opioid crisis, and the growing threat of stress and loneliness to Americans’ physical and mental wellbeing, according to his official bio.