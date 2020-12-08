Dr Vivek Murthy to Return as US Surgeon General Under Biden

On Monday, 7 December, United States President-Elect Joe Biden officially unveiled his health team with a primary focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, as cases soared across the US.
Among the announcements, it was made clear that Indian American physician, Dr Vivek Murthy would return to his role as surgeon general under President-Elect Biden. Previously appointed by the Obama Administration, Murthy was asked to step down by the Trump administration as it put its own leadership in place.
Under Obama, Murthy worked as "America's Doctor". He helped lead the United States' response to a range of health challenges, including the Ebola and Zika viruses, the opioid crisis, and the growing threat of stress and loneliness to Americans’ physical and mental wellbeing, according to his official bio.
“A trusted national voice on health issues and a long-time advisor to President-elect Biden, he currently serves as co-chair of the President-elect’s COVID-19 transition Advisory Board,” announced the Biden-Harris transition team.
Elated, Murthy tweeted on Monday morning that he’s grateful for the opportunity to help end the COVID pandemic.
“This is a team that looks like America and brings together leaders with deep experience in public health, government, and crisis management,” a Biden-Harris transition announcement said.
It also announced that Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, will remain as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
“Together, they will advise President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris on implementing a whole-of-government response to surge testing and tracing to slow the spread of the virus, protect frontline workers, and ensure the safe and efficient delivery of treatments and vaccines at no cost to the American people,” the statement added.
“And, they will help fulfill the President-elect’s vision of making health care a right — not a privilege — for all Americans, building on the Affordable Care Act to lower health care costs and tackle prescription drug costs,” it further stated.
