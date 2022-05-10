Is Vineeta Agarwala, Wife of Twitter CEO, Linked to Elon Musk's Takeover?

Vineeta Agarwala, the wife of Parag Agrawal, apparently has a role to play in Elon Musk's USD 44 billion Twitter takeover deal that might create a conflict of interests.

That conflict might be a product of her designation as a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) – a top US VC firm which will reportedly pay $400 million as part of Musk’s new $7.1 billion financing commitments.

Firm co-founder Ben Horowitz recently tweeted that Elon Musk was perhaps the only person in the world with the "courage, brilliance, and skills" to fix Twitter’s problems and "build the public square that we all hoped for and deserve."

On the other hand, the firm is one of the largest backers of Meta, creating further conflicts given that Twitter and Facebook are rivals.