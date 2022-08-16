US: Human Rights Protesters Clash With Group Celebrating Indian Independence Day

A verbal confrontation occurred in La Palma Park in Anaheim, California, on Monday, 15 August, between a group celebrating India's Independence Day and those protesting caste discrimination and violence against Muslims in India.

A video shared by Jeong Park, a journalist covering Asian American communities for the Los Angeles Times, shows the groups engaging in a verbal clash, with some abuses being hurled.

Loud chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' can be heard. Protesters can be seen carrying placards that read 'Justice for Dalit Lives', and 'Stop Fascism in India'.