US: Human Rights Protesters Clash With Group Celebrating Indian Independence Day

A verbal confrontation occurred in La Palma Park in Anaheim, California, on Monday, 15 August, between a group celebrating India's Independence Day and those protesting caste discrimination and violence against Muslims in India.
(Photo: Twitter/@JeongPark52)
A verbal confrontation occurred in La Palma Park in Anaheim, California, on Monday, 15 August, between a group celebrating India's Independence Day and those protesting caste discrimination and violence against Muslims in India.
A video shared by Jeong Park, a journalist covering Asian American communities for the Los Angeles Times, shows the groups engaging in a verbal clash, with some abuses being hurled.
Loud chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' can be heard. Protesters can be seen carrying placards that read 'Justice for Dalit Lives', and 'Stop Fascism in India'.
Park added that "nobody got hurt although as seen in videos, some of the crowd charged at the protesters and went after some of their signs."
"A city staff intervened to break off the crowd and the protesters," he said.
The Indian American Muslim Council strongly condemned "the Hindu right wing attack on Indian-American protestors who were protesting against the persecution of religious minorities in India at La Palma Park."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)