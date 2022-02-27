In-Person Interview for Indians Applying for US Visa Waived Till 31 Dec 2022

A senior American diplomat told leaders of the Indian community that the United States (US) government has waived in-person interview requirements for many Indian visa applicants till 31 December, according to a PTI report published on Sunday, 27 February.

Those who are eligible for the waiver include students (F, M, and academic J visas), workers (H-1, H-2, H-3, and individual L visas), cultural visas, and visa for those with extraordinary abilities (O, P, and Q visas).

"This is much-needed support to visa applicants. This would be very helpful to our friends and immediate family members and remove a lot of their concerns and remove inconveniences," said Ajay Jain Bhutoria, a south Asian community leader in the US. He is also member of US President's Advisory Commission for Asian Americans.

Bhutoria brought up the visa issue during his meeting with with Assistant Secretary of State for South Central Asia, Donal Lu, in Silicon Valley, California, on Friday, 25 February.

"Both India and the US are strong democracies and share democratic values and provide leadership in the Asia Pacific region," Bhutoria said, as quoted by PTI.