VP Kamala Harris Hopes To Inspire Attendees at Indian American Summit

Kamala Harris.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@skylikeajedi)
US Vice President Kamala Harris praised the Indian-American community in the country for engaging within the country's political system at the Indian American Impact Project summit and gala in Washington D.C.
Policy sessions focused on Climate Crisis, Civil Rights, Educational Equity, Healthcare Access and Equity. The event that commenced on May 18 was a way to commemorate the AAPI Heritage month and included not only politicians but also celebrities and philanthropists.
Harris referred to her mother's work in cancer research and heralded the values of "dreaming with ambition" that were taught by her mother and have made an impression on her throughout her life.
Some sessions during the summit also focused on women leaders, running for office, and youth leaders who play a crucial role in mobilizing the South Asian community.
The executive director of Indian-American Impact , Neil Makhija, highlighted that South Asians had historically been "overlooked, underestimated, and underrepresented politically." However, with so many community leaders and coming together during the Summit, "it is clear that it is a thing of the past."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)