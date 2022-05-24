VP Kamala Harris Hopes To Inspire Attendees at Indian American Summit

US Vice President Kamala Harris praised the Indian-American community in the country for engaging within the country's political system at the Indian American Impact Project summit and gala in Washington D.C.

Policy sessions focused on Climate Crisis, Civil Rights, Educational Equity, Healthcare Access and Equity. The event that commenced on May 18 was a way to commemorate the AAPI Heritage month and included not only politicians but also celebrities and philanthropists.

Harris referred to her mother's work in cancer research and heralded the values of "dreaming with ambition" that were taught by her mother and have made an impression on her throughout her life.