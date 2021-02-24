Biden Picks Indian-American Kiran Ahuja To Lead Key Federal Agency

United States President, Joe Biden on Tuesday, 23 February nominated Indian-American Kiran Arjandas Ahuja to head the Office of Personnel and Management, a federal agency overlooking more than two million civil servants.

The former Obama administration-era veteran, Ahuja, 49-years-old, is a lawyer and civil rights activist and upon confirmation by the Senate would become the first Indian-American to occupy this high-profile post in a department that the former Donald Trump administration had tried to dismantle in the past, reported The Washington Post.

Ahuja will have a mandate to reverse former President Trump’s policies around civil service, which became deeply politicised during his term. Trump’s policies have cost many agencies top experts, a move that Biden pledges to reverse and revitalise the workforce, added the report.