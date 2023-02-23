Joe Biden Nominates Former Mastercard CEO To Lead World Bank: Who Is Ajay Banga?

In a statement, President Biden said, “Ajay is uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history.”
(Photo: Pranay Dutta Roy/The Quint)
The Joe Biden administration in the United Sates nominated former Indian American Mastercard executive Ajay Banga to become the next president of the World Bank, after the institution’s current chief David Malpass announced his intention to step down early.
In a statement, President Biden said, “Ajay is uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history.”
“He has spent more than three decades building and managing successful, global companies that create jobs and bring investment to developing economies, and guiding organizations through periods of fundamental change,” he added.
Banga is currently the vice chairman of private equity fund General Atlantic.
The Indian American executive was born into a Sikh family in Pune, where his father, who served in the Indian Army, was posted. Through his early life, Banga grew up in various parts of India, living successively in Secunderabad, Jalandhar, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Shimla.
Banga told the New York Times that his upbringing across various cities in India made him extremely adaptable.
Having completed his primary education at Hyderabad Public School in Hyderabad, India, Banga went on to obtain a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Economics from Delhi University’s St Stephen's College. Subsequently, he pursued a Post Graduate Programme in Management from the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad.
He begun his professional stint at Nestle, where he spent over 13 years working in roles that were spread over sales, marketing, and general management. Subsequently, he joined PepsiCo and was a key member in the brand’s launch of fast food franchises in the then-recently liberalised Indian economy.
With a sharp inclination towards social development, Banga also spearheaded the Citi group’s Microfinance initiatives across the world .
Moreover, he has also been a part of the President Barack Obama’s Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations and is also a Padma Shri recipient.
A close of ally of Vice President Kamala Harris, Banga is also a part of a group of 10 executives who worked with the Vice President’s Office to raise $1 billion to stem the root causes of immigration from Central America, which Harris claims include corruption, poverty, climate change, and political instability.
However, Benga’s nomination invited a few questions regarding the White House’s choice to not nominate a woman, since the institution has never had a woman serve as its permanent president.
Officials pointed to Banga’s dynamic background and his strong track record of being inclusive and promoting gender equality within the institutions he worked at.
“Ajay Banga understands that those core objectives are deeply intertwined with challenges like meeting ambitious goals for climate adaptation and emissions reduction, preparing for and preventing future pandemics, and mitigating the root causes and consequences of conflict and fragility,” Yellen said.