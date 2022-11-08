'Namaste Aunty': US Congress at Stake, Desi Americans Key to Tight Midterm Races

In a sharply polarised country, where many candidates scrape through by margins of a few thousand votes, a couple of surprises in the 2022 Midterm elections can win control for either party, and Indian Americans votes are key to winning some close contests.
Locked in a tight battle to control the United States (US) Congress, Democrats and Republicans continue to believe in the no vote left on the table mantra. Hence the votes of one of America’s fastest growing immigrant populations – Asian Americans – are pivotal, as shown by some dead-heats in the last election.
The races most likely to decide the tilt of the US Senate remain extremely close, evident in the poll numbers from Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Arizona.
Indian Americans are the second largest immigrant community in the US and the second fastest to gain citizenship, making them a 1.9 million strong voting bloc. About one million of these voters are in swing states.
"We look at two factors – how close the race is and the level of South Asian voters in that district. We have identified 15-16 races where we have more leverage," Bhateja says.
Mobilisation of Desi American voters in Bucks County, Pennsylvania
They See Blue was founded over a cup of tea in a Silicon Valley backyard – an idea of courageous resistance in response to the shocking 2016 Hillary Clinton defeat.
“From four people in 2018, we went from one chapter to 25 chapters today with 6000 members and thousands of volunteers - I am giving you rough numbers,” says Bhateja, adding that They See Blue also partners with other independent Indian American organisations like IA Impact, AAPI Victory Fund, and other Asian American community groups.
As the level of attention being paid by and to immigrant communities became crucial, campaigns realised the efficacy of language, faith and culture for desis.
Young Vasudha Ramamurthy volunteered to design a They See Blue postcard, ‘amplifying South Asian heritage’ being handwritten and mailed by volunteers urging desis to vote.
The Palo Alto, California based college student says, “In these midterms I am doing my part as everyone else hopefully does, is to vote. I tend to vote for Democratic candidates. My mom has volunteered to register people to vote. The other part is advocating with They See Blue to design a postcard, for which I wanted to find something that appeals to all south Asian groups because they are so ethnically diverse - the blue theme and peacock fits well within that.”
Vasudha Ramamurthy with a postcard design, calling voters to vote for Democratic Party.
The personal impact of a caller saying ‘namaste aunty’ is tremendous, said Shekar Narasimhan, Chairman and Founder of AAPI Victory Fund, in an earlier conversation.
In New Jersey, a meeting of Asian American Republican Coalition attracted hundreds of supporters. Hemant Bhatt, a prominent Indian American Republican of New Jersey who co-founded the group, says, “There are hundreds more like me who want to be involved. The tremendous response is like a movement. We want to educate the community on civic engagement.”
Danny Gaekwad, a prominent Florida real estate developer and hotelier, is a supporter of Republican Governor Ron DeSantis who is up for re-election. Gaekwad’s clout among hotel and motel owners, including South Asians, resulted in a massive number – 120,000 viewers – for the governor’s first ever virtual rally, hosted by the Indian American.
Danny Gaekwad, a prominent Florida real estate developer and hotelier, with Republican Governor Ron DeSantis
“Ron DeSantis never had that many ‘likes’ for any social media post. I did the largest hard money fundraiser event in the state of Florida – four to five times anyone else has raised. The governor came to my house and his wife will be at my hotel for soft money events,” says Gaekwad, who also believes in supporting Indian American candidates across party lines.
The focus in Midterms 2022 hence has not been on desis only as voters and organisers.
California’s 17th district, which is the heart of Silicon Valley, sees two Indian Americans facing each other again – incumbent Member of the US House of Representatives Democrat Ro Khanna, and opponent Republican Ritesh Tandon.
Democrat incumbent Ro Khanna is up against Republican Ritesh Tandon in California’s 17th district
In a promising race, Michigan Democrat Shri Thanedar is poised to become the fifth Indian American in the US House.
Sandeep Srivastava, a Democrat, is also a candidate for US Congress from Texas’ District 3, a suburban area north of Dallas.
Democrat organisations like IA Impact and AAPI Victory endorse, groom and raise funds for candidates including Asian American contenders. Their community events in this election cycle were popularised by celebrity attendees including Mina Harris, Padma Lakshmi, and Pramila Jayapal.
The candidates and campaigns target the same community but the issues they raise are different depending on the party they represent.
Sandeep Srivastava says he is fighting for diversity, security, and fair immigration policies, “The polarisation, white supremacy resurfacing, gun violence in Texas, voter suppression, country-caps for Green Cards – they want us to live here and pay taxes, then they must give us power too. We must stand up and work,” he says.
Democratic desis are highlighting issues that resonate with desi elders and youth.
Democrat campaigner and a distinguished reproductive rights’ leader, Indian American Mini Timmaraju, President of NARAL Pro-Choice America, previously Hillary for America’s National Women’s Vote Director, is out on the road, actively advocating for numerous pro-choice candidates to support reproductive rights, which is in on the ballot in many areas.
However, Republican desis disagree.
Hemant Bhatt, a prominent Indian American Republican of New Jersey, who co-founded the Asian American Republican Coalition
Hopeful that Republicans are going to “take over” the Senate and the House, he says, “US oil reserves meant for emergencies are being depleted. Ukraine ko help karne mein problem nahi hai, lekin war avoid kiya jaata sakta tha (No issue in support to Ukraine but the war could have been avoided). These are mistakes of the current administration. America was on top, but in these two 2 years, America khadde mein chala gaya hai (America is in now a pit). Logon ko frustration hai, logon ne mind bana liya hai (People are frustrated and they have made up their mind).”
Acknowledging the challenge, Rajiv Bhateja says, “We are feeling the headwinds. The trend is that the midterm tide is against the White House generally. We are trying our best to stand our ground and if things go our way, we will get the House and the Senate.”
Irrespective of which way the US Senate and House tilt, desi civic engagement is significantly energised. The number of Indian Americans working at the grassroots level to get elected - as mayors, judges, treasurers, district attorneys, sheriffs, school board trustees, and other grassroot positions - across USA is unprecedented.
No one has been able to keep a count of how many desis are on the ballot in 2022.
(Savita Patel is a San Francisco Bay Area-based journalist and producer. She reports on Indian diaspora, India-US ties, geopolitics, technology, public health, and environment. She tweets at @SsavitaPatel.)
