US Midterms: 23-Year-Old Indian-Origin Muslim Woman Elected to Illinois Assembly

23-year-old Nabeela Syed elected to Illinois General Assembly
The Quint
Nabeela Syed, a 23-year-old Muslim woman of Indian origin, was elected to Illinois General Assembly in the 2022 United States midterm elections.
A democrat, Nabeela defeated Republican incumbent Chris Bos in the election held on 8 November.
Earlier in the Democratic primary election held in June, Syed was declared a winner against Chelsea Laiberte Barnes.
Syed is active in her religious community at the Islamic Society of Northwest Suburbs and advocates interfaith dialogue and aims to empower young Muslim women to lead.
She served as the president of a pro-bono consulting organisation that helped local businesses.
Currently, she works for a non-profit in digital strategy supporting a variety of their civic engagement efforts including voter mobilisation, ending sexual assault on college campuses, and promoting gender equity.
Nabeela promises to be an advocate for the issues most important to the community, including healthcare, education, taxes, and equal rights.
A number of Indian American candidates have been elected to prominent positions in the 2022 midterms. In the US House of Representatives, there are now five Indian-origin members.
All five members are from the Democratic party and form the so-called 'Samosa Caucus of Indian Americans.'
Aruna Miller, a Democrat, was elected the lieutenant governor of Maryland, along with Governor Wes Moore.
