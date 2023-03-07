New Move by US on Work Permits Likely To Benefit Indian Students With F-1 Visa

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: iStock)
The United States announced the expansion of premium processing of work authorisation for specific categories of foreign students, which is said to be beneficial to a large number of Indians who go to the country to study in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) programme.
What did the US say? A statement by the Citizenship and Immigration Services said:
When will the process begin? According to the statement, the premium processing will begin on 6 March for some categories of students and on 3 April for others.
The online filing of Form I-907, which pertains to the premium processing service, is currently available to F-1 students. "The availability of premium processing for certain F-1 students, in addition to the ease of online filing, will streamline the immigration experience for a great many international students," USCIS Director Ur M Jaddou said, according to news agency ANI.
Further, the premium processing expansion for F-1 students will be conducted in phases.
"USCIS immigration requests throughout the adjudication process. There is no cost to set up a USCIS online account, which offers a variety of features, including the ability to communicate with USCIS through a secure inbox and respond to Requests for Evidence online," the statement said.
The latest move is a part of the USCIS' efforts to reduce burdens on the country's immigration system.
(With inputs from ANI.)
