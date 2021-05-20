Anti-Asian Hate Crimes Bill a Step Towards Equality: Biden

The legislation, known as COVID -19 Hate Crimes Act, will bring about the following changes.

· It will create a new position at the Justice Department to expedite review of potential COVID-19 hate crimes and incidents reported at the federal, state and local levels.

· It will require the Attorney General to issue guidelines to work with the state and local law enforcement agencies to establish a system of online reporting of these crimes.

· It will direct the Departments of Justice and Human Service to work with various organisations to raise awareness of hate crimes during the pandemic and the guidelines around that.