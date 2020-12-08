US House of Rep Passes Bill to Promote, Dr King, Gandhi’s Legacies

The bill was written by the late civil rights leader and Congressman John Lewis. It authorises the United States State Department, in cooperation with the Indian government, to establish an annual educational forum for scholars from both countries with a focus on the legacies of Mohandas Gandhi and Martin Luther King, Jr.

It aims to address, in a professional development training initiative, conflict resolution based on the principles of nonviolence espoused by both leaders, and establish a foundation to address social, environmental, and health priorities in India.