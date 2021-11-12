US Gives Automatic Employment Authorisation to Spouses of H-1B Visa Holders

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: iStock)
The Joe Biden government will now provide automatic work authorisation permits to spouses of H-1B visa holders, PTI reported on 12 November.
Such a move would benefit thousands of Indian-American women.
A class-action lawsuit had been filed by the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), representing immigrant spouses earlier this year.
The Department of Homeland Security reached a settlement with the AILA.
"This (H-4 visa holders) is a group that always met the regulatory test for automatic extension of EADs (employment authorisation documents), but the agency previously prohibited them from that benefit and forced them to wait for reauthorisation. People were suffering. They were losing their high-paying jobs for absolutely no legitimate reason causing harm to them and US businesses," according to Jon Wasden.
Even AILA put a statement regarding their victory.
"Although this is a giant achievement, the parties' agreement will further result in a massive change in position for the USCIS, which now recognises that L-2 spouses enjoy automatic work authorisation incident to status. Meaning, these spouses of executive and managers will no longer have to apply for employment authorisation prior to working in the United States."
(With inputs from PTI)
