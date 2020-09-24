Indian-Americans Have Powered Our Economic Growth: Joe Biden

Biden has placed immigration as central to the American competitive advantage, charged in spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation.

Addressing a national, virtual fundraiser organised by the Indian-American community, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday, 22 September, lauded the community's contribution to the United States. "We do not talk enough about how the Indian-American community has powered our economic growth," the former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate said.

"You have helped forge an economic and cultural dynamism in this country. That is a continuation of who we are, we are a nation of immigrants," he added. Biden has placed immigration as central to the American competitive advantage, charged in spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation. If elected, Biden proposes to increase the availability of H1-B visas and streamline and improve the naturalisation process, making it more accessible to aspiring Green Card holders.

Biden criticised President Donald Trump, saying, "This president makes things worse, not better.” Biden’s proposed immigration policies are reactive to the Trump Administration, seeking to “undo Trump’s damage,” working to “heal the wounds” inflicted on immigrant communities in America.

"As president, I promise I am going to draw on the best, not the worst, beat this pandemic and build the economy back, help our kids get a good education and make sure healthcare is a right not a privilege, and build an immigration system that powers our economy and reflects our values," he said.