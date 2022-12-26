US Court Allows Sikh Recruits To Keep Beards, Turbans During Marines Training

A federal appeals court in the United States has ruled that the US Marine Corps must allow Sikhs to sport a beard and wear a turban during their initial training, commonly known as the boot camp.

Jaskirat Singh, Milaap Singh Chahal, and Aekash Singh had been told by the Marine Corps that they would not be allowed to maintain unshorn hair and beards and to wear the turban during the 13 weeks of boot camp.

Reversing a district court’s denial of a preliminary injunction, the District of Columbia's federal appeals court, in an order dated 23 December, issued a preliminary injunction in favour of Jaskirat Singh and Milaap Chahal, and for reconsideration of Aekash Singh’s request for a preliminary injunction by the district court.