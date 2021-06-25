US Chamber Seeks to Double H1-B Visa Quota, Remove Country Cap

US Chamber of Commerce suggest changes in the visa policy.
The US Chamber of Commerce has urged the Biden Administration and the Congress to remove the per-country cap on green card applications on Thursday, 24 June.
They have suggested to eliminate the practice of including spouses and children under the annual quota.
The Chamber has asked for employment-based visas to be doubled from 1,40,000 to 2,80,000 a year. Country caps should be eliminated so that no person from a particular country is subject to longer wait times. It has also asked the administration to provide foreign students graduating from US universities with greater opportunities and ease their path to permanent residency.
This campaign was launched by the Chamber to address the shortage of skilled and professional workforce in America. The suggested changes can nearly double the number of employment-based immigrants to the US, the PTI reported.
These suggestions under the ‘America Works’ agenda have been made keeping in mind the current economy and need of the country. A "worker shortage" is holding back job creators across the country, said Suzanne Clark, CEO and President of the Chamber of Commerce, reported PTI.
Published: undefined