US-Based NRI Doctor Donates Life Savings of Rs 20 Cr to AP Govt Medical College

Gavini announced her decision to donate her savings at the 17th reunion of the GMCANA, which was held in September this year, for the construction of the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) in the GMC premises.

"Dr Uma Devi is one of the most down-to-earth people I have ever met. She has always been very involved in the association’s work, especially in constructing and developing various healthcare facilities," GMCANA chief coordinator Bala Bhaskar said, as per The New Indian Express.