US-Based NRI Doctor Donates Life Savings of Rs 20 Cr to AP Govt Medical College

Uma Devi Gavini, a native of Guntur, completed her MBBS from the GMC in 1965.
(Photo: Altered by Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)
Setting an inspiring precedent, a Non Resident Indian (NRI) doctor based in the United States (US) donated her life's savings, worth around Rs 20 crore, to her alma mater, the Guntur Medical College (GMC) in Andhra Pradesh.
However, she did not let go of her roots and has been an active member of the Guntur Medical College Alumni Association, North America (GMCANA), based in Dallas, Texas. She also held the post of the group's president in 2008.
Gavini announced her decision to donate her savings at the 17th reunion of the GMCANA, which was held in September this year, for the construction of the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) in the GMC premises.
"Dr Uma Devi is one of the most down-to-earth people I have ever met. She has always been very involved in the association’s work, especially in constructing and developing various healthcare facilities," GMCANA chief coordinator Bala Bhaskar said, as per The New Indian Express.
Several doctors announced that they would contribute towards the project, including Movva Venkateswarlu, who assured a donation of Rs 20 crore, and Surapaneni Krishna and Tella Nalini, who promised to contribute Rs 8 crore each, The Times of India reported.
Meanwhile, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter to hail Gavini's "heartwarming" contribution.
The hospital will be made at an estimated cost of Rs 86.80 crore, in a 2.69 lakh square feet area on the premises of the GMC.
The building will be equipped with modern infrastructure, and almost 600 beds, including 300 in the maternity ward and 200 in the child care unit. Apart from this, 30 classrooms and an assembly hall will be constructed, which will accommodate as many as 300 people.
The authorities then decided to name the hospital after her late husband, who was also a doctor and died three years ago.
The GMCANA had taken up the initiative to construct the hospital in 2014, after being informed about the difficulties faced by pregnant women at the Guntur Government General Hospital due to a shortage of beds and basic facilities.
Hence, the GMCANA decided to provide the entire amount required to construct the hospital and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the state government in June.
(With inputs from The New Indian Express and The Times of India.)
