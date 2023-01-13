UPI Services To Be Valid for NRIs From 10 Countries | All You Need To Know

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) residing in 10 countries will soon be able to make transactions through UPI, or Unified Payments Interface, with their international phone numbers.

NRIs living in which countries can avail the service? The 10 countries where NRIs can avail of UPI services are Canada, the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Oman, and Qatar.

What is the eligibility criteria issued by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)? The NPCI has issued certain guidelines for the use of UPI services for NRIs.