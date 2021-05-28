Indian Americans Reel from Loss While America Reopens

Abhay Bhushan recalls a heartening conversation between his uncle and aunt as they battled COVID-19 together in a critical care unit of a hospital in Delhi.
“Abha chachi texted Ajay chacha asking how he was doing, mentioning that she was using an oxymask. Ajay chacha replied that he, too, was using an oxymask, to which his wife, Abha chachi responded in jest – ‘copycat’. They had a great sense of humour between them.”
A tech entrepreneur and community activist based in San Francisco, Bhushan has lost seven family members in India to COVID-19. While he remains thankful for those recovering, the loss of loved ones has hit him hard.
Thousands of miles away, Indian Americans are grieving the loss of parents, siblings, relatives and friends, watching helplessly, in disbelief.
Tragedies similar to the ones experienced by Bhushan and Kumar have become the despairing truth for Indian Americans in the last month. Many are constantly on their phones, checking in on family members and friends as horrifying updates trickle in. They are struggling to process the outright contrast between their American cities reopening with high vaccination rates, and the catastrophe ravaging their other home, India.
Americans are looking forward to a glorious summer after losing 2020 to the virus. President Joe Biden has indicated that by 4 July, US will “begin to celebrate our independence from the virus.”
They are organising and attending memorial meetings to celebrate friends and families they have lost in India, as they did for their loved ones who passed away in US. They suffered the ravages of the virus right through the winter of 2021 as it teared through American cities.
Bhushan fondly remembers a close relative who passed away due to COVID-19 in Dayton, Ohio.
The virus has not really abated for Indian Americans.
Almost every Indian American has lost a friend, family member or relative in India in the last few weeks. Every phone call or text makes them anxious. Many have spent days online searching for oxygen cylinders and hospital beds in India for their loved ones. Some have organised funds and medical supplies.
California resident Sanjiv Sahay’s brother-in-law, who was under observation at an intensive care unit of a San Francisco Bay Area hospital for a month in December 2020, lost the battle to COVID.
Silicon Valley-based tech entrepreneur Sanjiv has lost three relatives to the deadly virus in Delhi in the last few weeks.
Indian Americans are an educated and high-income migrant community. Even though most of them have moved to the US willingly for professional opportunities, they always carry a bit of yearning for their motherland in their hearts. Watching India surrender to the virus, have left them bereaved and exasperated.
He adds, “It is not right for me to pass judgement on the government (Indian) because I don’t live there. But I am entitled to my opinion.”
Desis are constantly swaying between optimism in America and gloom in India. Happy and boisterous social media groups, connecting them with their loved ones in India, have turned into a harbinger of death. Laughter has been replaced by much-needed prayers.
A resident of Foster City in California, Sonia Bhanot was to be in Delhi this spring, to meet her mother and sisters. She felt confident to make the long journey after getting fully vaccinated. She has had to put her travel plans on hold given the public health situation in India.
Almost a third of states in the US do not require masks any more. But the general consensus is to continue to be cautious, and not drop their masks.
Owner of a popular salon in San Francisco’s Bay Area, Shilpi Goel is fully vaccinated. Out of caution, she continues to go for frequent COVID-19 tests and wears a mask at work.
“I will continue to wear a six-layer mask. I don’t understand why anyone would stop wearing masks when the virus is still around,” she says.
Even as others around them are dropping masks and mingling indoors, Desis are not ready to drop off their masks any time soon. Instead, they are rushing to get their children – over 12 years of age – vaccinated.
Bhushan who has relatives across the US, says they plan to meet this summer in Chicago. “Our family will meet in remembrance, to celebrate the lives of family members who we have lost this year,” he says, ruefully.
It's a long haul before Indian Americans are ready to unmask again.
(Savita Patel is a senior journalist and producer, who produced ‘Worldview India’, a weekly international affairs show, and produced ‘Across Seven Seas’, a diaspora show, both with World Report, aired on DD. She has also covered stories for Voice of America TV from California. She’s currently based in the San Francisco Bay Area. She tweets @SsavitaPatel. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 28 May 2021,10:20 PM IST