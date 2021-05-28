Indian Americans Reel from Loss While America Reopens

Abhay Bhushan recalls a heartening conversation between his uncle and aunt as they battled COVID-19 together in a critical care unit of a hospital in Delhi.

“Abha chachi texted Ajay chacha asking how he was doing, mentioning that she was using an oxymask. Ajay chacha replied that he, too, was using an oxymask, to which his wife, Abha chachi responded in jest – ‘copycat’. They had a great sense of humour between them.”