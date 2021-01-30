How US’s First Desi National Youth Poet Laureate Found Her Voice

The one-year position as National Youth Poet Laureate is part of a program run by the nonprofit group ‘Urban Word NYC’ that recognises youth poets with a flair for leadership, artistic merit, and commitment to civic engagement. Many organisations including Youth Speaks, the President's Committee on the Arts & Humanities, the Academy of American Poets, and the Library of Congress, are co-sponsors.

While holding the title over the course of a year, National Youth Poet Laureate participates in events all over the US to help young students find their voice through literature and poetry. Meera, through her work, aims to amplify the voices of women of colour within politics, at online events, especially in a pandemic year.