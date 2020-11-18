UK Politico Refers to Harris as ‘The Indian’, Invites Backlash

In a now-deleted tweet, a former deputy leader of the Ulster Unionist Party in Northern Ireland and member of the House of Lords has drawn widespread criticism after referring to Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris as “the Indian”.

Amidst widespead backlash from citizens, and politicians in the UK, Baron Kilclooney retracted his remarks about Harris, who is the first black and Indian-American person to be elected to the post, according to reports. "This tweet is cancelled", he wrote, referring to his controversial post.

“Lord Kilclooney should retract and apologise. This is an offensive way to refer to anyone, let alone a woman who has just made history. The comment is entirely unacceptable and has no place in British politics. I could not be clearer", said the Speaker of the Lords, Norman Fowler, in a statement. Labor’s Lords leader, Angela Smith, said she would be making an official complaint, the reports claim. “I am so angry about this comment. It is despicable and beneath contempt and totally unacceptable from anyone – but especially from someone in parliament,” Smith said.