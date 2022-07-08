UK: New Poll Says Rishi Sunak Favourite Within Tories to Succeed Boris Johnson

There are others as well who are going to make it a close race. Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, is yet to divulge whether he is interested contesting or not, but analysts give him a decent chance of winning.

According to a betting odds tracking website called "Oddschecker," the Minister of State for Trade Policy, Penny Mordaunt, is leading the race to be Johnson's successor.

You can read about the full list of potential contenders here.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned as the leader of the Conservative Party on 7 July, leaving a vacuum in leadership that will determine the next prime minister of the United Kingdom.

His decision to quit comes in response to a slew of resignations from multiple ministers in his old Cabinet (he has already appointed a new one), Tory MPs, and junior aides as well.

By Monday, Johnson said in his speech, a timetable for his departure and a successor should be finalised by the committee of senior Conservative lawmakers.