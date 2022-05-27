UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak Unveils £15 Bn Plan To Fix Cost-of-Living Crisis

Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer of the United Kingdom, has unveiled a £15 billion package to help households with the cost-of-living crisis.

A part of the package is funded by a windfall tax on oil and gas companies.

A windfall tax, simply put, is a one-time tax imposed by a government on a large company that made extra-large profits due to a stroke of luck.

Sunak's package also includes some one-off payments, like £650 each for the 8 million lowest-income families and £300 for pensioner households, among others.