Sanjay Bhandari Extradition: All the Cases Against Arms Dealer & UK Court Order

A court in the United Kingdom (UK) on Monday, 7 November, ordered the extradition of fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari to India – marking the third such extradition order in recent times, after Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya.

Why? Bhandari is wanted in India in connection with money laundering, tax evasion and other cases that date back to the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)'s rule.